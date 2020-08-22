Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:02 August 22, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 spread at critical juncture with daily infections passing 300 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Anyone who interferes with quarantine efforts could be arrested on scene (Kookmin Daily)
-- Quarantine interference can lead to arrest on scene (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily infection cases reported at 324, found nationwide (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Bombs from Gwanghwamun Square ticking, nervousness palpable on weekends (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Stern state authority to those who impede quarantine efforts (Hankyoreh)
-- Community safety at risk if looking idly on quarantine interference (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Whole country under virus attack, President Moon warns of stern measures including arrest in case of quarantine interference (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- If spread continues during weekend, Level 3 social distancing could be imposed (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!