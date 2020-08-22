Today in Korean history
Aug. 23
1911 -- The Japanese colonial government, which ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 until 1945, announces a new public education system in Korea that prohibits the use of Korean language at schools.
1971 -- A group of 24 South Korean commandos, who trained on an island off the country's west coast called Silmido to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Il-sung, blows itself up while trying to enter Seoul on a stolen bus.
1974 -- President Park Chung-hee cancels two emergency acts prohibiting any attempts, requests or discussions to amend the Yushin Constitution, which gives him the right to appoint a large portion of the National Assembly. Park rose to power through a 1960 military coup.
1977 -- Bulgaria allows South Korean diplomats to enter its country, becoming the first Eastern European nation to do so.
1996 -- South Korea signs a visa waiver program with El Salvador.
1999 -- South Korea and China hold their first military talks since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War in Beijing. The two normalized diplomatic ties in 1992.
2001 -- President Kim Dae-jung holds a summit with the visiting Vietnamese head of state Tran Duc Luong.
2005 -- South Korean pop star Cho Yong-pil gives a concert in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to mark the 60th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule.
2009 -- The state funeral of the late President Kim Dae-jung takes place in Seoul, attended by tens of thousands of people, including incumbent President Lee Myung-bak. North Korea sent a group of delegates to the funeral. Kim died of pneumonia.
2015 -- South and North Korea open rare high-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom that separates the two Koreas. The talks that lasted for three days produced an agreement on defusing tensions heightened over a land mine blast blamed on the North in early August. The incident maimed two South Korean soldiers near the border.
2016 -- A 59-year-old man from the southern city of Gwangju is diagnosed with cholera. It was the first confirmed case of the water-borne disease infection in 15 years in South Korea.
2019 -- South Korea's foreign ministry calls in Japan's top envoy in Seoul to officially notify Tokyo of its intent to end a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact. First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young gave Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine a note verbale, a diplomatic document, to formally express Seoul's intent to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
