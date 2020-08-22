Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 August 22, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/25 Rain 70

Incheon 28/24 Rain 30

Suwon 29/24 Sunny 70

Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 70

Daejeon 31/25 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 60

Gangneung 28/22 Sunny 60

Jeonju 30/25 Sunny 70

Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 70

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 70

Busan 30/24 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!