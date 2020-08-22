Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 August 22, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/25 Rain 70
Incheon 28/24 Rain 30
Suwon 29/24 Sunny 70
Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 70
Daejeon 31/25 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 60
Gangneung 28/22 Sunny 60
Jeonju 30/25 Sunny 70
Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 70
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/24 Sunny 70
Busan 30/24 Sunny 0
(END)
