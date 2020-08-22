As virus cases pass 300 for 2nd day, Korea braces for stricter social distancing
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases surpassed 300 again Saturday, and infections were reported in all major cities and provinces, as concerns are growing that the country is entering a new phase in the pandemic with infections spreading throughout the country.
The country added 332 more COVID-19 cases, including 315 local infections, raising the total caseload to 17,002, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
For the first time since the first case was confirmed in January, all of the country's 17 major cities and provinces reported COVID-19 cases.
Saturday's tally marked the largest since March 8 when the country reported 367 new cases.
The number of daily infections has been in the triple digits since last Friday when 103 additional cases were reported. Over the past nine days, 2,232 cases have been identified.
A resurgence in new coronavirus cases, mostly traced to churches, has been reported in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province, home to half of the country's 51 million people.
Health authorities warned that the wider capital region should brace for another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the country stands on the cusp of a nationwide outbreak.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Saturday the government is considering enforcing stricter social distancing guidelines outside the greater Seoul area.
Earlier this week, the government raised its social distancing guideline for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon by a notch to Level Two, following a surge in cluster infections at churches.
Under the enhanced guidelines, high-risk facilities, including karaoke rooms, clubs, PC cafes and buffets, have been ordered to shut down. Sunday church services are also banned.
In a sign that the virus is spreading across the nation, more virus cases have been newly added outside the greater Seoul over the past week. Excluding the southern resort island of Jeju, 16 cities and provinces reported new virus infections.
Of the newly identified local infections, 128 cases were reported in the capital city of Seoul, 95 from Gyeonggi Province and 22 from Incheon, just west of Seoul.
Health authorities said a surge in cases traced to a church in northern Seoul and infections tied to a massive weekend rally in central Seoul appear to have served as a catalyst in spurring virus spread nationwide.
Cases tied to the Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, a new hotbed of the latest flare-up in virus cases, came to 676 as of noon Thursday, up 53 from a day earlier.
The Sarang Jeil Church-linked cases mark the largest cluster infection since more than 5,000 virus cases traced to the minor religious sect of Shincheonji were reported in Daegu in late February and early March.
Health authorities also urged participants in the anti-government rally held last weekend to immediately take virus tests regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. A large number of Sarang Jeil Church members took part in the rally.
The KCDC remained on high alert over a potential explosive outbreak tied to the march as it is hard to trace the whereabouts of thousands of protesters who came to Seoul from other cities.
The government said it is not yet the time to consider raising the level of social distancing to Level 3.
The highest anti-virus curbs can be issued when the number of daily virus cases reaches a two-week average of 100-200 and the doubling of new COVID-19 cases occurs more than twice a week.
If the level is raised, its impact on the economy and people's daily lives could be severe. Gatherings of 10 or more people would be banned, and offline school classes would be suspended.
South Korea reported 17 imported cases. Cases coming in from overseas rebounded back to double-digit numbers from mid-June for about a month, but such infections recently slowed.
South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional deaths, with the total tally at 309.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
