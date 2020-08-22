Police analyzing materials seized from church to secure full list of members
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Police said Saturday they are analyzing materials seized from a raid on a controversial Seoul church at the center of the latest coronavirus outbreak in the capital area in order to secure a full list of church members for quarantine purposes.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, police officers raided Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul for over four hours Friday night on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law.
The raid came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases traced to the church surged to 723 as of Friday. Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon of the church, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this week, took part in a massive anti-government rally attended by approximately 20,000 people at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul last Saturday.
The church voluntarily presented a list of 900 members Thursday, but some insiders told police the actual size of the church's congregation is in the range of 2,000 to 3,000.
"We're looking into the confiscated items. Data related to church members that was stored in the church PCs will be analyzed through digital forensics," a police official said.
"If necessary, the list submitted from the church will be compared to data secured from the raid. Results of the ongoing data analysis will be provided to quarantine authorities in case such a request is made," the official said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases reach 5-month high, guidelines toughened for Seoul, Gyeonggi area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases top 300, more stringent measures in store to regain control
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of stern law enforcement to prevent quarantine interference
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul's coronavirus positivity rate soars to record high
-
5
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines via int'l cooperation, local development