Heavy rain advisory issued in parts of Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The northeastern parts of Seoul were under a heavy rain advisory Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the advisory at 12:40 p.m. for the northeastern wards of Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk and Seongdong.
An advisory is issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 60 millimeters for three hours or 110 mm for 12 hours, amounts that make it hard to stay dry even under an umbrella.
The weather agency issued a special safety warning for people who are near rivers and streams.
The country experienced the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wrecking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases reach 5-month high, guidelines toughened for Seoul, Gyeonggi area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases top 300, more stringent measures in store to regain control
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of stern law enforcement to prevent quarantine interference
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul's coronavirus positivity rate soars to record high
-
5
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines via int'l cooperation, local development