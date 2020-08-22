(2nd LD) Heavy rain advisory lifted for all of Seoul
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS more info in paras 2-4, 6)
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- A heavy rain advisory was lifted for all of Seoul on Saturday evening following a decrease in precipitation, the country's weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration lifted the advisory for the nation's capital at 8 p.m.
The advisory was first issued for the city's northeastern wards of Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk and Seongdong right after noon.
The weather agency expanded the advisory at 2:30 p.m., including the city's southern parts. Affected areas included the wards of Songpa, Gangnam, Seocho, Gangdong, Gangseo, Gwanak, Guro, Dongjak, Yeongdeungpo and Geumcheon.
Thirty minutes later, the central and northwestern wards of Eunpyeong, Mapo, Seodaemun, Yongsan, Jongno and Jung were included.
There was rain damage in the city. In Eunpyeong Ward, a man in his 50s was rescued after being trapped on a small bridge in floodwaters. Authorities said a power outage was reported in Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak Ward, following a lightning strike, but fixed the problem in about an hour.
An advisory is issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 60 millimeters for three hours or 110 mm for 12 hours, amounts that make it hard to stay dry even under an umbrella.
The country experienced the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wreaking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide.
