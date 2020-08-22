Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Bavi, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, is expected to hit the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, the national weather agency said Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the season's 8th tropical storm is moving northwest towards the peninsula at a speed of 28 kilometers per hour and forecast to make landfall on Thursday after passing through the southern island of Jeju.
The typhoon is likely to become stronger while moving over warm waters off Jeju island, the agency said, forecasting that the country is expected to come under its direct influence from Wednesday.
Although the typhoon's course and size can change, it will come with strong winds and heavy rains, the agency said, advising safety measures be put in place before it arrives.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases reach 5-month high, guidelines toughened for Seoul, Gyeonggi area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases top 300, more stringent measures in store to regain control
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of stern law enforcement to prevent quarantine interference
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul's coronavirus positivity rate soars to record high
-
5
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines via int'l cooperation, local development