(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
(ATTN: UPDATES lead, paras 2-3; CHANGES image)
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Bavi, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, is expected to hit the Korean Peninsula next week, the national weather agency said Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the season's 8th tropical storm is moving northwest towards the peninsula at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour as of 4 p.m. and forecast to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon after passing through the southern island of Jeju.
The typhoon is likely to become stronger while moving over warm waters off Jeju Island, the agency said, adding that it is expected to move up to near northeastern city of Sokcho on Thursday.
Although the typhoon's course and size can change, it will come with strong winds and heavy rains, the agency said, advising safety measures be put in place before it arrives.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
1
(LEAD) As virus cases pass 300 for 2nd day, S. Korea expands stricter social distancing nationwide
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul's coronavirus positivity rate soars to record high
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for nationwide epidemic, expands stricter social distancing rules