Major Seoul movie theater closed temporarily over virus case
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean multiplex chain CGV said Saturday its flagship movie theater in downtown Seoul has been closed temporarily after a worker there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Disinfection work is underway at CGV Yongsan IPark Mall in central Seoul after a part-time worker contracted COVID-19, CGV said. The worker came to work through Wednesday and tested positive for the virus Saturday, it added.
CGV said it has ordered employees who came in contact with the virus-infected worker to self-isolate and take virus tests.
The cinema chain operator said it will confirm the reopening schedule of the theater later.
CGV Yongsan IPark Mall, which has 20 screens with more than 3,800 seats, was closed temporarily on Thursday and Aug. 12 after health authorities confirmed virus patients had visited there.
