Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 August 23, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Cloudy 0

Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 31/23 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 31/23 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/23 Cloudy 30

Jeju 31/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 34/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 20

