Typhoon Bavi expected to pass through Seoul next week
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- A typhoon formed off the east coast of Taiwan is expected to pass through Seoul next week following a course change, the state weather agency said Sunday.
Typhoon Bavi is on course to reach waters about 270 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju Island by 4 a.m. Wednesday, and then to continue its northward movement along the west coast, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
On Thursday, it will likely move over Seoul and the surrounding areas, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains.
Earlier, the weather agency had said the typhoon would move off South Korea on the east coast, near Gangwon Province.
As of 3 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Bavi remained modest in size, though it could become much stronger by the time it reaches South Korea.
The agency said the typhoon's course may change again and added that safety measures must be in place, especially on coastal areas.
