(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi expected to pass through Seoul next week
(ATTN: ADDS details at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- A typhoon formed off the east coast of Taiwan is expected to pass through Seoul next week following a course change, the state weather agency said Sunday.
Typhoon Bavi is on course to reach waters about 270 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju Island by 4 a.m. Wednesday, and then to continue its northward movement along the west coast, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
On Thursday, it will likely move over Seoul and the surrounding areas, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains.
Earlier, the weather agency had said the typhoon would move off South Korea on the east coast, near Gangwon Province.
As of 3 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Bavi remained modest in size, though it could become much stronger by the time it reaches South Korea.
The KMA predicted that between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Jeju Island and the southwestern province of South Jeolla could face strong gusts of wind. Rains could start falling on Jeju Island as early as Monday, with the entire country likely to receive showers on Wednesday.
Parts of South Korea are still picking up the pieces after suffering through the recent monsoon season.
KMA chief Kim Jong-seok said Typhoon Bavi is expected to do most of its damage with wind rather than rain and called for safety measures to be put in place, especially in coastal areas.
(END)
