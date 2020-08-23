New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases spiked to near 400 on Sunday, and infections were reported in all major cities and provinces across the country, health authorities said.
The country added 397 more COVID-19 cases, including 387 local infections, raising the total caseload to 17,399, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Sunday's new cases are the most since March 7, when the country reported 483 new cases, the KCDC said.
The number of daily infections has been in the triple digits since Aug. 14, when 103 additional cases were reported. Over the past 10 days, a total of 2,629 cases has been identified.
A resurgence in new coronavirus cases, mostly traced to churches, has been reported in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province, home to half of the country's 51 million people.
Of the newly identified local infections, 138 cases were reported in the capital city of Seoul, 124 from Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital city and 32 from the western port city of Incheon, the KCDC said.
Health authorities warned that the wider capital region should brace for another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the country stands on the cusp of a nationwide outbreak.
