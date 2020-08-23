N.K. opens anti-smoking website, though Kim has yet to kick the habit
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has opened an anti-smoking website on its domestic-only internet network, a state propaganda outlet reported Sunday, even though leader Kim Jong-un has yet to kick the habit.
An anti-smoking research center opened the "Anti-smoking 1.0" site on the country's computer network system last month to provide the public with information about quitting smoking, according to Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites.
The website is not accessible from outside as the North's strictly controlled computer network, Kwangmyongsong, is disconnected from the global internet to prevent people from accessing outside information.
Meari said that providing science-based information is key to the anti-smoking campaign.
The research center is also offering services checking the amount of nicotine in a smoker's body while producing teas and other beverages believed to be conducive to quit-smoking efforts, according to the website.
The North has been stepping up anti-smoking efforts in recent years, revising a law last year to restrict imports of foreign cigarette and prohibit electronic cigarettes and vapes. The country also expanded no-smoking zones in public places and buildings.
Despite the campaign, leader Kim has yet to quit smoking, with state media outlets often showing him talking to officials with a cigarette in his hand.
Kim has long been known as a heavy smoker.
On his long train trip to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kim was seen making a stop to have a smoking break. Photos showed him smoking at a railway platform with his sister Kim Yo-jong holding an ashtray next to him.
(END)
