BTS' 'Dynamite' tops Global Top 50 on Spotify
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The hit song "Dynamite" by K-pop superstars BTS has topped Spotify's main chart, making the band the first K-pop act to achieve the feat, the group's agency said Sunday.
The K-pop septet's EP garnered 7,778,950 streaming hits on Friday (Korea time) on the Global Top 50 chart compiled by music streaming service provider Spotify.
It marks the highest streaming record by a K-pop song on Spotify on the day of release this year, Big Hit Entertainment said.
The song beat the previous record by "How You Like That," a hit by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK that won the No. 2 spot in June.
In addition to the Spotify chart, "Dynamite" rose to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 countries and regions as soon as it was released.
The upbeat disco-pop song is BTS' latest release after the album "Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey" was rolled out in Japan in July.
In a press conference held online Friday, the group said "Dynamite" was a "refresh project" for themselves and was meant to send out cheerful, bright messages for people across the globe who are going through a hard time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
