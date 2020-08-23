(LEAD) Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun earns 1st MLB victory vs. Reds
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with final score)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- With a ruthlessly efficient performance, St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun has picked up his first career big league victory.
Kim tossed six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday (local time), helping the Cardinals to a 3-0 win.
Kim gave up just three hits and struck out three without walking any batters. He lowered his ERA from 3.86 to 1.69 in the process. He threw 55 of his 83 pitches for strikes.
This was Kim's second career start, following a relief appearance in July and a start on Monday. In that previous outing against the Chicago Cubs, Kim was pulled after throwing 57 pitches in 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball.
The Cardinals missed a big chunk of time earlier in August with a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and all starters were kept on a pitch counts in the early going.
Kim was kept on a longer leash this time and managed his pitch count well enough to go six innings and qualify for a win.
The left-hander had a breezy, three-up, three-down first inning and another clean frame in the second inning, which included his first strikeout.
He retired the first two batters of the third before giving up his first hit of the game to No. 9 hitter Kyle Farmer. Kim quickly settled down and struck out former MVP Joey Votto on a 3-2 slider.
Kim retired the side in order in the fourth, and pitched around a one-out double by Jesse Winker in the fifth.
His pitch count was up to 74 after five, and despite some action in the Cardinals' bullpen, Kim went back out for the sixth inning.
Farmer reached with an infield single, but Kim retired the next three batters and needed just nine pitches for that inning.
The Cardinals opened the scoring in the third, with Tommy Edman's two-run single, which followed consecutive bloop hits that had runners at second and third. Harrison Bader made it 3-0 for St. Louis with a solo home run in the fifth, and Kim made the lead stand through six innings.
The bullpen took care of the rest, with three relievers limiting the Reds to just one hit over the final three innings.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for nationwide epidemic, expands stricter social distancing rules
-
3
(LEAD) As virus cases pass 300 for 2nd day, S. Korea expands stricter social distancing nationwide
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea at critical moment before raising social distancing to highest level
-
5
(LEAD) New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea