(LEAD) Efficient Kim Kwang-hyun puts on pitching clinic for Cardinals in 1st MLB victory

Kim also received help from his defense on some hard-hit balls. In the fifth, with a runner at second base, third baseman Matt Carpenter snared a hard line drive off the bat of Curt Casali. Then in the sixth, right fielder Dylan Carlson got the final out with a diving grab on a sinking liner from No. 3 hitter Matt Davidson. The play stranded Kyle Farmer at first base, and if Carlson had missed the ball, a run would have scored with the meat of the order coming up.