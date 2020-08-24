U.S. FDA authorizes emergency use of blood plasma for coronavirus patients: reports
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday authorized the emergency use of blood plasma to treat new coronavirus patients, reports said.
"The U.S. FDA on Sunday said it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease, a day after President Donald Trump blamed the agency for impeding the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons," Reuters reported.
Trump earlier twitted there will be an "important White House news conference at 5:30 (p.m.) today," that he said will bring "very good news."
Blood plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the new coronavirus, is rich in antibodies and thus may help people battling the disease.
The White House earlier suggested there may be a politically motivated delay by the FDA in approving a vaccine and other therapeutics, such as the blood plasma.
