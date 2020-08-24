Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:50 August 24, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- 20 pct of patients' infection routes unknown, 'routinized infections' become reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New virus cases soar to 400, KCDC chief says peak has yet to come (Kookmin Daily)
-- KCDC chief says soaring infections yet to reach peak, review begins on raising social distancing level to 3 (Donga llbo)
-- Jeong says 397 daily new virus cases 'not its peak,' gov't starts preparations to raise social distancing level to 3 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily new infections near 400, growing call for social distancing Level 3 (Segye Times)
-- This week is the 'Maginot Line,' gov't mulls adopting social distancing Level 3 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 397 new virus cases confirmed a day, gov't mulls adopting quarantine level 3 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Citizens' 'impregnable defense' stronger than social distancing Level 3 (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Peak has yet to come' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Emergency rooms fail to receive critical patients, vacuum in medical system raises alarms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2nd disaster relief fund on hold amid poor financial conditions (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Virus cases keep rising, masks now a must in Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases to rise further: KCDC (Korea Herald)
-- Virus crisis escalates on soaring infections (Korea Times)
(END)

