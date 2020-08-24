(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 24)
Be aware of asset bubble
Careful watch on household debt, loans required
Households are increasingly borrowing to buy not only sizzling property assets but stocks as well, amid low interest rates and a market flush with liquidity.
People will put their money where high returns are promised. But the massive rush of cash into property and the stock market are raising warning flags that if left unmanaged, an asset bubble may be forming.
Outstanding household debt ― credit purchases and loans for households ― for the second quarter stood at a record 1,637 trillion won ($1.38 trillion) at the end of June, up 1. 6 percent or 25.9 trillion won from three months earlier. The bulk of it was in household loans, which increased by 23.9 trillion won, the largest jump since the fourth quarter of 2017. Of the amount, mortgages accounted for nearly 62 percent at 14.8 trillion won. People panic-bought homes before rules were tightened. Credit offerings by securities firms reached an all-time high of 7.9 trillion won, as individual investors turned to stocks.
The reading shows that people are borrowing to invest for higher returns. But this is a debt-financed investment at the retail level. What is more worrisome is there is, to a certain extent, the element of fear ― of missing the last opportunity to acquire assets while they seem still within reach during this low-interest rate era ― that makes the figures all the more ominous.
Such investment is undesirable either for retail investors or the country's economy. Every investor should ask the hard "what if" question of personal bankruptcy. For their part, policymakers must work non-stop to warn against the increasing debt-financed investments on a retail level, and devise policy tools that will healthily absorb the excessive cash in the market.
(END)
