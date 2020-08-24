Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

August 24, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/23 Cloudy 10

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 32/22 Sunny 20

Cheongju 33/23 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/23 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 32/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 34/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 33/23 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 33/24 Cloudy 10

Jeju 35/26 Sunny 80

Daegu 34/23 Sunny 20

Busan 31/24 Cloudy 0

(END)

