Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 August 24, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/23 Cloudy 10
Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 0
Suwon 32/22 Sunny 20
Cheongju 33/23 Sunny 20
Daejeon 33/23 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 32/22 Sunny 60
Gangneung 34/23 Sunny 20
Jeonju 33/23 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 33/24 Cloudy 10
Jeju 35/26 Sunny 80
Daegu 34/23 Sunny 20
Busan 31/24 Cloudy 0
(END)
