Economic recovery to remain weak amid flare-up in virus cases: BOK chief
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker said Monday the momentum for economic recovery is expected to remain weak amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in a report to the National Assembly that the BOK will manage its monetary policy in an accommodative manner to prop up the local economy.
"After suffering sharp deterioration, the Korean economy showed some signs of an improvement on eased slumps in exports and consumption," Lee said.
"But as virus cases have recently resurged, the economic recovery is expected to remain weak, and economic uncertainty has further heightened," he added.
The South Korean economy contracted 3.3 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier, the worst performance in over two decades, as exports tumbled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To bolster the slumping economy, the BOK slashed its key policy rate in May to a record low of 0.5 percent after delivering an emergency rate cut of half a percentage point in March.
Policymakers earlier forecast a rebound in the third quarter on the back of the country's massive budget spending and an improvement in global production.
But the possibility of nationwide virus outbreaks and another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to put downward pressure on the economic recovery.
South Korea reported more than 300 virus cases for the third straight day Sunday largely due to church-tied infections. Over the past 10 days, a total of 2,629 cases have been identified.
Experts forecast the BOK will stand pat at the key rate Thursday despite spiking virus cases, as it is expected to seek to gauge the impact of its rate cuts amid tamed inflationary pressure.
Lee said the country's consumer prices will likely move in the zero-percent range for the time being.
The governor also said the BOK will keep close tabs on the development of the virus outbreak and its impact on the local economy and financial markets.
"We will also closely monitor changes in financial stability, stemming from growing household debt amid rising home prices and excessive cash inflows to the housing market," Lee added.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
1
(2nd LD) New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(5th LD) New virus cases spike to near 400 as KCDC warns of nationwide pandemic crisis
-
4
Seoul to mandate masks starting Monday
-
5
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight