FX deposits hit new record high in July
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea rose to a new record high in July as companies increased dollar holdings amid pandemic-caused uncertainties, central bank data showed Monday.
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents amounted to US$87.4 billion as of end-July, up $2.87 billion from the previous month, according the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The July data marked the largest since the central bank began to compile related data in June 2012.
Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying here for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
The dollar-denominated deposits rose $2.76 billion on-month to $76.2 billion on the back of savings by securities firms and exporters. The yuan-denominated deposits gained $180 million to $1.62 billion.
Companies' holdings of FX deposits amounted to $69.7 billion as of end-July, up $2.56 billion from the previous month. Such deposits held by individuals increased $310 million on-month to $17.7 billion, the BOK said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
1
(2nd LD) New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea
-
2
(5th LD) New virus cases spike to near 400 as KCDC warns of nationwide pandemic crisis
-
3
Seoul to mandate masks starting Monday
-
4
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi expected to pass through Seoul this week