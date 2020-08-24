Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Monday morning, as investors continued to hunt for undervalued stocks despite the resurgence of new coronavirus cases nationwide.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.96 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,326.55 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors seem to be leaning toward bargain hunting of large caps after a 3.66 percent plunge last Thursday, local analysts said.
However, analysts warned that the local financial markets are still facing high uncertainties amid spiking COVID-19 infections in the country.
Health authorities warned that the country may have to raise the current Level 2 social distancing scheme to the highest Level 3 if the spread continues this week.
Under Level 3, public gatherings with 10 or more people are banned, and lockdowns are imposed on schools, cafes, movie theaters and wedding halls.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.54 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.22 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 2.25 percent, and Celltrion advanced 1.33 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 0.86 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 2.24 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, surged 4.17 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO lost 0.75 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 1.6 percent, with its rival Kakao up 2.57 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.55 won from the previous session's close.
