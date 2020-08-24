Human rights chief gets tested for coronavirus
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's national human rights watchdog took a coronavirus test and self-quarantined Monday after showing suspected symptoms, officials said.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said Chairperson Choi Young-ae was found to have a fever during a regular temperature check earlier in the day.
The minister-level official immediately got a virus test and went into self-quarantine at home. The result is expected to come out Tuesday.
Some of her staff also self-quarantined, with the building's 15th floor, where her office is located, sterilized. A plenary meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon will be held without her, the panel said.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that 266 new COVID-19 cases, 258 of them locally transmitted, were confirmed the previous day, raising the total caseload to 17,665.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases spike to near 400 as KCDC warns of nationwide pandemic crisis
-
2
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
(2nd LD) New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea
-
4
Seoul to mandate masks starting Monday
-
5
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight