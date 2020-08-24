KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,270 DN 50
BoryungPharm 15,900 UP 100
L&L 10,900 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,650 UP 1,250
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,050 DN 450
Hyosung 65,700 UP 100
SGBC 27,900 DN 50
Shinsegae 205,500 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 90,300 UP 1,800
LOTTE 29,950 DN 400
Nongshim 361,000 0
LG Corp. 85,400 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 5,250 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 188,000 DN 10,500
KISWire 14,450 DN 50
KCC 140,000 UP 1,000
LotteFood 310,000 UP 2,500
SKNetworks 5,140 UP 10
Daesang 27,800 UP 1,000
ORION Holdings 13,600 UP 150
SK hynix 75,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 480,500 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,400 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,900 DN 1,450
SamsungF&MIns 178,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 UP 100
Kogas 24,150 UP 350
Hanwha 25,350 UP 100
SBC 9,710 UP 120
DB HiTek 36,250 UP 500
CJ 81,200 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 38,400 UP 700
LGInt 14,750 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,310 UP 180
Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 UP 100
BukwangPharm 36,900 UP 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,900 UP 2,200
TaekwangInd 663,000 DN 7,000
SsangyongCement 5,730 UP 140
KAL 17,750 DN 150
(MORE)
-
1
