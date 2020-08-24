KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 53,200 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 161,500 UP 5,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,300 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 30,700 DN 50
HITEJINRO 38,900 0
Donga Socio Holdings 98,000 UP 800
Yuhan 65,500 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 42,000 DN 1,250
DaelimInd 78,500 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13550 UP350
KiaMtr 41,550 UP 800
GC Corp 279,000 UP 7,000
GCH Corp 27,550 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 9,720 DN 170
OCI 68,300 UP 7,100
LG Display 15,100 UP 1,750
Binggrae 57,400 DN 800
LotteChilsung 95,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,280 DN 70
POSCO 199,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 60,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 159,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,750 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,200 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 44,850 DN 350
SamsungElec 56,100 UP 200
NHIS 8,980 DN 60
SK Discovery 72,000 UP 2,700
LS 39,550 UP 450
GS E&C 24,800 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 438,000 UP 14,500
KPIC 113,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,320 UP 90
SKC 94,900 UP 6,800
GS Retail 32,300 UP 700
F&F 98,600 UP 1,900
MERITZ SECU 3,285 DN 40
HtlShilla 70,700 DN 700
