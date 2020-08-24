KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 57,400 UP 1,400
SamsungElecMech 129,000 UP 2,500
Ottogi 595,000 UP 10,000
Hanssem 97,100 DN 1,900
TAEYOUNG E&C 19,650 UP 650
KSOE 87,500 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,700 UP 800
IlyangPharm 79,000 UP 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 51,300 UP 900
KorZinc 403,500 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,170 0
SYC 68,500 UP 1,900
DWS 21,550 UP 50
UNID 46,400 UP 300
Hanchem 154,500 UP 6,000
Mobis 217,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,600 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 30,950 UP 250
IS DONGSEO 41,850 UP 700
S-Oil 57,900 DN 600
LG Innotek 155,000 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,000 DN 500
HMM 5,550 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 40,100 UP 850
KumhoPetrochem 104,500 UP 3,000
S-1 95,300 DN 200
SamsungSecu 29,750 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 12,450 UP 250
KEPCO 19,950 DN 50
SKTelecom 242,000 UP 6,500
S&T MOTIV 54,700 UP 2,700
HyundaiElev 42,050 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,150 DN 350
Hanon Systems 12,900 DN 1,000
SK 212,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 3,930 UP 60
GKL 12,100 DN 200
Handsome 30,700 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 4,115 UP 20
COWAY 84,100 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases spike to near 400 as KCDC warns of nationwide pandemic crisis
-
2
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
(2nd LD) New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea
-
4
Seoul to mandate masks starting Monday
-
5
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight