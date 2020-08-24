KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,000 DN 700
IBK 8,280 UP 90
NamhaeChem 8,160 UP 410
LG Uplus 12,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,100 UP 700
KT&G 85,100 UP 900
DHICO 9,780 DN 130
Kangwonland 20,650 0
NAVER 320,000 UP 7,500
Kakao 380,000 UP 10,000
NCsoft 841,000 UP 18,000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
DSME 22,300 0
DSINFRA 7,680 DN 20
DWEC 3,205 DN 30
Donga ST 92,100 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 406,000 UP 9,000
DongwonF&B 178,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 28,100 DN 50
LGH&H 1,543,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 702,000 UP 3,000
DONGSUH 24,450 DN 250
BGF 4,145 DN 30
SamsungEng 11,850 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 3,455 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 17,100 UP 50
KT 23,900 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL143000 DN1500
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,550 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 90,600 UP 300
Celltrion 310,000 UP 9,000
Huchems 15,550 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 120,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 DN 1,200
KIH 58,800 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 29,350 DN 350
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
