LOTTE SHOPPING 76,000 DN 700

IBK 8,280 UP 90

NamhaeChem 8,160 UP 410

LG Uplus 12,000 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 60,100 UP 700

KT&G 85,100 UP 900

DHICO 9,780 DN 130

Kangwonland 20,650 0

NAVER 320,000 UP 7,500

Kakao 380,000 UP 10,000

NCsoft 841,000 UP 18,000

LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0

DSME 22,300 0

DSINFRA 7,680 DN 20

DWEC 3,205 DN 30

Donga ST 92,100 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 406,000 UP 9,000

DongwonF&B 178,500 UP 4,000

KEPCO KPS 28,100 DN 50

LGH&H 1,543,000 DN 20,000

LGCHEM 702,000 UP 3,000

DONGSUH 24,450 DN 250

BGF 4,145 DN 30

SamsungEng 11,850 UP 350

SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 3,455 DN 30

SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 17,100 UP 50

KT 23,900 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL143000 DN1500

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,550 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 90,600 UP 300

Celltrion 310,000 UP 9,000

Huchems 15,550 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 120,500 UP 3,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 DN 1,200

KIH 58,800 UP 900

LOTTE Himart 29,350 DN 350

(MORE)