KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KEPCO E&C 15,900 0
GS 32,500 DN 400
CJ CGV 20,600 UP 300
LIG Nex1 33,650 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,800 UP 500
Fila Holdings 35,050 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 122,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,450 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 1,475 DN 5
FOOSUNG 7,860 UP 30
SK Innovation 152,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 23,650 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 36,950 UP 200
Hansae 15,500 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 56,500 UP 400
Youngone Corp 30,000 UP 2,000
KOLON IND 32,200 UP 150
LF 12,750 DN 150
HanmiPharm 294,000 UP 4,500
AMOREPACIFIC 176,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,120 DN 10
emart 115,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY287 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 DN 700
HANJINKAL 74,700 DN 300
DoubleUGames 72,400 UP 400
CUCKOO 93,000 UP 700
COSMAX 106,500 0
MANDO 28,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 UP 21,000
INNOCEAN 53,300 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 27,050 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,300 0
Netmarble 152,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233500 DN2000
ORION 150,000 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 126,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 400,000 UP 4,500
HDC-OP 20,150 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,680 UP 90
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
