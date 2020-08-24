Gov't adds dozens of regions to special disaster zones
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The government on Monday designated dozens more regions nationwide, hit by recent heavy rains and floods, as special disaster zones eligible for speedy state assistance in recovery work and the provision of relief funds.
President Moon Jae-in approved the plan to add 20 cities, counties and districts, along with 36 smaller "eup, myeon or dong" areas by administrative standards, to the list, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
This summer, South Korea suffered huge damages from "unprecedentedly lengthy monsoon and downpours," Moon said at the start of his weekly meeting with top Cheong Wa Dae aides.
Moon expressed concern that another typhoon is approaching the nation. It is expected to reach the peninsula later this week.
"It is a situation in which (we) should prepare preemptively for the typhoon, while quickening emergency recovery work (related to recent flood damages) to the maximum," Moon said.
The designation of the 56 areas as special disaster zones came less than two weeks after the government announced the measure for 11 southern areas. Earlier, it declared seven central and eastern areas as special disaster zones.
The president has called for the swift and thorough assessment of flood damages and the urgency of state aid to cover not just cities or counties but also smaller administrative districts such as eup, myeon and dong.
