Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon requests public efforts to avoid highest-level social distancing rules
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in appealed to the people in South Korea on Monday for help in the government's anti-coronavirus efforts, saying raising the social distancing restrictions to the highest stage is inevitable if the current Level Two campaign is unsuccessful.
"If we fail to stop (the virus spread) at this stage, we will have to elevate the social distancing (guidelines) to the third one," he said during a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
----------------
Review of toughest distancing 'inevitable' if virus surge in capital not curbed: health minister
SEOUL -- The government would have no choice but to consider the toughest social distancing requirement if the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the capital area is not contained within this week, the health minister said Monday.
"(The ministry) is inevitably planning to review raising (the social distancing) to Level Three if the proliferation of infections taking place in the capital area is not blocked within this week," Health Minister Park Neunghoo said during the National Assembly's budget committee session.
----------------
S. Korea scraps envisioned barter transaction deal with N. Korean firm
SEOUL -- South Korea's Unification Ministry said Monday it has scrapped a plan to have barter transactions with a North Korean trading company after the firm was found to be a subject of international sanctions.
Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho made the report during a closed-door meeting of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, according to its leading members.
----------------
Record number of schools close amid rapid spread of virus nationwide
SEOUL -- A resurgence of the coronavirus around the country forced hundreds of schools to shut down on Monday, with the largest number of school closures since reopening in June.
A total of 1,845 schools halted in-person classes, the Ministry of Education said, more than double the previous record of 849 from Friday, as virus infections tied to church clusters and anti-government rallies, as well as unknown transmission, are spreading nationwide. Some schools shut down as a preemptive measure.
----------------
Gov't adds dozens of regions to special disaster zones
SEOUL -- The government on Monday designated dozens more regions nationwide, hit by recent heavy rains and floods, as special disaster zones eligible for speedy state assistance in recovery work and the provision of relief funds.
President Moon Jae-in approved the plan to add 20 cities, counties and districts, along with 36 smaller "eup, myeon or dong" areas by administrative standards, to the list, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
----------------
(LEAD) Apple Korea proposes measures worth 100 bln won to correct anti-competitive practices
SEJONG -- The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. offered 100 billion won (US$84 million) worth of programs for consumers and mobile phone carriers, in a move to address concerns about the company's alleged violation of competition law, the nation's antitrust regulator said Monday.
Apple Korea has been under probe by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) over allegations that it had required the country's three mobile operators -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- to pay the cost of television advertisements and warranty service for its iPhones.
----------------
S. Korean tech group files complaint against Google's in-app payment system
SEOUL -- A group of major South Korean online companies said Monday it submitted a complaint to the country's telecommunications regulator against Google for potential changes to its app store policies that would force local developers to only use its platform's payment system.
The Korea Internet Corporations Association, which represents major local tech companies, such as top portal operator Naver Corp., said it requested the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) to launch a probe into the purported policy changes to Google's platform.
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
4
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight
-
3
(2nd LD) New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea
-
4
(5th LD) New virus cases spike to near 400 as KCDC warns of nationwide pandemic crisis
-
5
Seoul to mandate masks starting Monday