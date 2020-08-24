LG Chem to build latex plant with Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals said Monday it has signed a deal with South Korean chemical giant LG Chem to build a latex plant in Malaysia in a move to meet growing demand for nitrile gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The construction of a nitrile butadiene latex (NBL) manufacturing plant will begin at Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor next year and production is set to start in 2023.
The plant will have an annual NBL production capacity of 200,000 tons, according to Petronas Chemicals.
LG Chem declined to provide any details, including the amount of the investment.
NBL is a synthetic rubber that uses butadiene as the main feedstock and is a core raw material for nitrile gloves, which are widely used in such industries as healthcare, medical and food.
The two sides will work together to offer various grades and new applications of NBL as well as develop high-value added products through continuous research and development and investments, according to Petronas Chemicals.
"We are excited about this partnership. It marks a strategic step in developing PCG's specialty chemicals portfolio, underpinning PCG's position as a leading integrated chemicals producer in Malaysia," Petronas Chemicals CEO Sazali Hamzah said in comments posted on the company's website.
Recently, the use of nitrile gloves has seen rapid growth in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infections. The rising demand for nitrile gloves is at an annual average of more than 10 percent and is expected to account for 70 percent of the entire latex gloves market in 2024, according to Petronas Chemicals.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
4
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight
-
3
(2nd LD) New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S. Korea
-
4
(5th LD) New virus cases spike to near 400 as KCDC warns of nationwide pandemic crisis
-
5
Seoul to mandate masks starting Monday