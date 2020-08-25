(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 25)

COVID-19 has wrought havoc on everyone but undeniably more harshly on the self-employed and low wage earners. The self-employed comprise a large portion of the Korean economy, at about 36 percent of the labor market where an estimated 6.42 million are working at 3 million small self-employed businesses, according to 2018 data. They are a large group of small pillars that hold up the economy but also mostly in the services sector which is most vulnerable to the pandemic-prompted economic fallout. A recent Bank of Korea report has predicted that stronger social distancing rules will expose about 35 percent of workers, starting with those earning low income, to job uncertainty.