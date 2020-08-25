(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 25)
Second relief package
Aid should be limited to vulnerable
The escalation of the COVID-19 crisis has led to the idea of a second government relief package. New daily infections are tallying in the hundreds, and the health authorities have started reviewing whether to upgrade social distancing measures in the nation to the highest Level 3.
At Level 3, the nation will come to a virtual shutdown unseen in the first half of the year. Those likely to suffer the most are the self-employed, daily laborer, job-seeking young people and the sick and elderly, those comprising the weakest links in our society in terms of job security.
COVID-19 has wrought havoc on everyone but undeniably more harshly on the self-employed and low wage earners. The self-employed comprise a large portion of the Korean economy, at about 36 percent of the labor market where an estimated 6.42 million are working at 3 million small self-employed businesses, according to 2018 data. They are a large group of small pillars that hold up the economy but also mostly in the services sector which is most vulnerable to the pandemic-prompted economic fallout. A recent Bank of Korea report has predicted that stronger social distancing rules will expose about 35 percent of workers, starting with those earning low income, to job uncertainty.
After having distributed the government's first disaster relief package worth a total 14.3 trillion won in cash handouts to all households, and with the government budget at a deficit of 110 trillion won in the first half, the government, ruling party and the presidential office gathered Sunday to discuss a second relief package without coming to a decision. It cannot be an easy decision for sure. The government has to date injected a stimulus of 270 trillion won to stem the economic fallout from COVID-19.
For once, both the governing Democratic Party of Korea and the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) are on the same page regarding its necessity. Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, one of the ruling party's possible presidential contenders, is pushing for distribution to all households. The UFP, citing government fiscal soundness, is arguing for a targeted relief package.
Korea with its debt-to-GDP ratio standing at 43.5 percent, has some fiscal room for the second relief package. The challenge would be how it will be financed, possibly through a fourth extra budget, without damaging the nation's fiscal soundness. A selective relief package such as distributing to those in the bottom 70 percent, or 50 percent, of the income bracket ― may be a reference point for policymakers.
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases slow sharply to below 300, alert still high over nationwide pandemic
-
4
COVID-19 fear again upends everyday life in S. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures