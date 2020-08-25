S. Korea's Park In-bee returns to top 10 in women's golf rankings
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee has returned to the top 10 in the women's world golf rankings, following a strong showing at a major championship.
Park climbed four spots to reach No. 8 in the latest rankings unveiled Tuesday. She finished alone in fourth place at the AIG Women's Open in Scotland over the weekend.
Park, former world No. 1, had last been inside the top 10 on Oct. 21 last year.
Park is now the fourth-highest ranked South Korean player, after No. 1 Ko Jin-yong, No. 3 Park Sung-hyun and No. 6 Kim Sei-young, putting herself in position to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. Until last week, Park In-bee was behind those three, plus Kim Hyo-joo and Lee Jeong-eun. Kim fell down a spot to No. 10, and Lee stayed put at No. 11.
Park In-bee is the defending Olympic champion. For the Tokyo Olympics, each country can have up to four players ranked inside the top 15 in the world as of the end of June 2021.
South Korea currently has seven golfers inside the top 15, with Ryu So-yeon being the last in the group at No. 13.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases slow sharply to below 300, alert still high over nationwide pandemic
-
4
COVID-19 fear again upends everyday life in S. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures