S. Korea's Park In-bee returns to top 10 in women's golf rankings

Park is now the fourth-highest ranked South Korean player, after No. 1 Ko Jin-yong, No. 3 Park Sung-hyun and No. 6 Kim Sei-young, putting herself in position to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. Until last week, Park In-bee was behind those three, plus Kim Hyo-joo and Lee Jeong-eun. Kim fell down a spot to No. 10, and Lee stayed put at No. 11.