LG's washer-dryer combo to be launched globally next month
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean home appliance maker, said Tuesday its latest washer-dryer combo product will be launched in global markets starting next month.
LG Wash Tower will hit the shelves in the United States next month and be sold in 10 countries, including China, France and Canada, by the first half of next year, the company said.
A washer-dryer combo combines a front loading washing machine and a dryer into a single laundry appliance, with the washer at the bottom and the dryer at the top.
LG Wash Tower made its debut in South Korea in April. More than 10,000 units of the product were sold in the first month of its launch.
LG said its dryer is equipped with TrueSteam technology that focuses on sterilizing bacteria and allergens. Its washer boasts artificial intelligence direct drive technology, which enables the appliance to automatically determine the best settings based on the weight and texture of clothing.
The wash cycle information of the washer is also transferred to the dryer, and the appliance makes the optimal settings for drying, it added.
LG said it will introduce the product to global audiences online at the IFA 2020 next month via its virtual exhibition hall.
