Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pupils in Seoul and its surrounding areas will return to full remote learning, as the country has lately experienced a resurgence of the novel coronavirus and concerns are growing over school safety.
The Ministry of Education announced Tuesday that all school kids, including those in kindergartens, in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will stay at home and take online classes, starting Wednesday until Sept. 11, as a preemptive measure to slow the spread of the highly infectious virus.
The emergency policy does not apply to high school seniors, who are scheduled to take the national university exam in early December.
The sharp policy reversal is a response to what health authorities described as the biggest crisis yet since the pandemic began early this year.
Over the past two weeks, 150 students and 43 teachers and faculty members have tested positive for the virus in the greater Seoul area.
