Virus, long rainy season send S. Korea's idle power capacity to new high
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's power supply capacity hit an all-time high this summer due to weaker demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and an unusually long rainy season, data showed Tuesday.
According to the data from the Korea Power Exchange, the country's power supply capacity totaled 11.6 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday as the maximum power consumption stood at 87 GW.
The supply capacity nearly doubled the 6.1 GW recorded on Aug. 13 last year, when the season's maximum power demand reached 90.3 GW.
Power supply capacity is a measure of available power plants needed to meet normal peak demand levels in order to fend off any disruption in power supply.
It marks the second time since 2015 that South Korea's supply capacity has exceeded the 11 GW level during the summer peak.
The surge in idle capacity comes as the power supply in Asia's fourth-largest economy has increased amid a fall in demand.
South Korea's overall power consumption decreased this summer as the coronavirus outbreak led to a business slump and the long monsoon season sent power demand for air conditioning sinking.
This year's rainy season began June 24 and lasted for 54 days in the central part of the country, marking the longest monsoon season after a 49-day streak in 2013.
In contrast, South Korea's power production capacity rose by 6.7 GW this summer from a year ago as a new nuclear power plant and other renewable energy facilities went online.
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
COVID-19 fear again upends everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases slow sharply to below 300, alert still high over nationwide pandemic
-
5
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence