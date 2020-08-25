(2nd LD) Seoul city reports 134 new cases, infections with unknown routes on rise
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES details, photos throughout)
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- New coronavirus cases in Seoul reached 134 on Tuesday, marking a triple-digit figure due to a continued rise in cluster infections across the capital and cases coming from unknown transmission routes.
South Korea reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, including 264 local infections, raising the total caseload to 17,945, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 134 were identified in Seoul, bringing the city's total COVID-19 caseload to 3,120.
Since hitting 146 on Aug. 15, new infections have stayed at triple digits each day except for two days, including Sunday when the number of screening tests conducted was lower than usual, according to the city government's data.
Cases coming from Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul account for around one-sixth of all infections in the capital. Infections have also been reported at other religious facilities, as well as an educational institution, a theater group and a child care center.
Of the 3,120 cases, there were more than 480 cases coming from unknown infection routes.
Some one-third of such cases were reported between Aug. 16 and 22 alone, putting authorities on alert over the infectious virus silently spreading across the city.
The recent spike in infections with unidentified transmission routes was attributed to a rise in elderly patients, who are more prone to using cash instead of credit cards and may have memory difficulties, making it tougher for health workers to trace their routes.
In efforts to stop the virus from further spreading in South Korea's biggest city, the city government has mandated face masks at most indoor and outdoor venues starting Monday. It has also banned rallies of more than 10 people.
On Tuesday, the government announced additional anti-virus measures for Seoul, such as mandating face masks in taxis and restricting the use of same work outfits, such as vests, at logistics facilities.
