S. Korea's CO2 standards for residential buildings get U.N. approval
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has received approval from the U.N. climate change body for its calculation standards of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for residential buildings.
On Aug. 11, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) approved the CO2 emissions standards for residential buildings in South Korea as UNFCCC Clean Development Mechanism, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The U.N. climate change body presented standardized baselines for energy efficiency measures in residential, commercial and institutional buildings in August 2018, but the baselines have not been applied due to lack of a related database, it said.
South Korea is the first country that has developed the CO2 emissions standards for apartment buildings, based on the country's 7.1 million apartment buildings, which accommodate 16 million households, the ministry said.
