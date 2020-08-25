Samsung's new smartwatch, wireless earbuds sales brisk in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Sales of Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest smartwatch and wireless earbuds have been robust, industry insiders said Tuesday, despite the resurgence of virus cases here.
Samsung has sold 60,000 units of the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch since its launch on Aug. 6. The figure is triple of the sales of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, over the same period, according to the sources.
In particular, first-day sales of the Galaxy Watch 3 reached 7,000 units here, the largest among Samsung's smartwatch products, they added.
The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two models -- a 41 mm variant with a 1.2-inch display and a 45 mm version with a 1.4-inch screen. The latest smartwatch has a rotating control bezel instead of the touch bezel used in Samsung's previous smartwatches.
Sales of the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds surpassed 300,000 units over two weeks since its launch on Aug. 6, according to the officials, which is nearly three times more than its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds Plus.
The Galaxy Buds Live in mystic bronze was the bestselling model, accounting for half of the product's sales.
The Galaxy Buds Live is Samsung's first wireless earwear that supports active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
COVID-19 fear again upends everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases slow sharply to below 300, alert still high over nationwide pandemic
-
5
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence