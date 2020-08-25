With rule change, K League club to retain Montenegrin striker during FIFA int'l window
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Thanks to a rule change by FIFA on the release of players for international matches, South Korean football club Incheon United will retain the service of their leading scorer for a crucial stretch next month.
Incheon's Montenegrin striker Stefan Mugosa had been called up by his country for the Aug. 31-Sept. 8 FIFA window, with the group stage matches for the UEFA Nations League tournament scheduled during that period. Clubs are obligated to release their international players for FIFA-sanctioned matches.
Trying to climb out of the K League 1 cellar, Incheon United asked the Montenegrin football federation last week to reconsider calling up Mugosa. In addition to playing two UEFA matches in early September, Mugosa would have to be quarantined for 14 days upon returning to South Korea, as mandated by the South Korean government for all international arrivals. That meant Incheon wouldn't have Mugosa, their leading scorer last season and again this year, for the majority of September.
Incheon's plea was more of a desperate prayer than anything else, but it was answered Tuesday.
FIFA announced a temporary rule change on the release of players for the September window, after consultation with UEFA. The mandatory release will not apply to clubs if players must be quarantined for at least five days upon arrival at the country of that club, with no specific exemption for athletes in such instances.
Last Wednesday, FIFA announced it would move the Aug. 31-Sept. 8 to Jan. 24-Feb. 1, 2022, for all continents except for Europe. At that time, it meant Incheon had no choice but to send Mugosa back home, unless the Montenegrin football governing body had a change of heart.
But citing the "rapidly evolving" situation with the pandemic, FIFA said Tuesday that it wanted to ensure the well-being and health of all individuals involved in international competitions.
After going winless in their first 15 matches, Incheon have shown some signs of life with two straight victories. At 11 points, Incheon are still in last place among 12 clubs but sit just three points behind Suwon Samsung Bluewings, with 10 matches remaining.
Mugosa led Incheon with 14 goals in 32 matches last season, good for fifth overall in the K League 1. After a slow start to 2020, Mugosa has scored four goals in his last nine appearances.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
