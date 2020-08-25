(LEAD) Ex-U.S. ambassador to U.N. praises Trump for his handling of N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley praised President Donald Trump on Monday over his handling of North Korea, arguing that it was Trump that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on the communist state.
Haley made the remark at the Republican National Convention, where she claimed Trump's predecessor Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden, who is now the Democratic nominee for president, had refused to do so.
"Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history," she told the virtual convention.
The U.S. has imposed a series of its own sanctions against Pyongyang in addition to U.N. Security Council sanctions. Trump, however, also faces criticism that he has embraced dictators such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump insists his good relationship with Kim may have been what prevented a war with the North.
"President Obama said when I sat down that first meeting ... he said it was the biggest problem we had, North Korea. And we would have had a big problem, would have been a hell of a war," Trump said last week, adding if it were not for him, the U.S. would "probably (be) in that war right now."
"When I say that we got along and we've met, everyone says, 'Oh, that's so terrible.' No, it's a good thing. It's a good thing, not a bad thing. It's a good thing. Doesn't mean bad things don't happen, but it's a good thing," he said.
Trump sought to highlight the benefits of his "good relationship" with Kim and other dictators Monday in what appeared to be a pre-recorded White House meeting with a group of American citizens brought home under his administration after being detained or held hostage in various countries, including Turkey, Venezuela and India.
The group did not include any of the three Korean-Americans released in May 2018 from North Korea, shortly before Trump's first bilateral summit with North Korea's Kim, but footage featuring the three Korean Americans was shown for a lengthy period of time during the virtual Republican convention.
Kim and Trump met three times since holding the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit in June 2018.
Their talks have stalled since February 2019, when their second summit aimed at ridding North Korea of its nuclear weapons ended without a deal.
Haley claimed the U.S. has been tougher against dictators and other enemies under the Trump administration than it was under the Obama administration.
"The U.N. is not for the faint of heart. It's a place where dictators, murders and thieves denounce America, and then put their hands out and demand that we pay their bills. Well, President Trump put an end to all of that," she said.
"With his leadership, we did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do. We stood up for America, and we stood against our enemies," added Haley.
