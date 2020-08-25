Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed below 300 for the second consecutive day Tuesday, but church-linked cases continued to build up, with a growing number of patients with unknown infection routes also straining the country's virus fight.
The country reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, including 264 local infections, raising the total caseload to 17,945, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) Doctors' full-scale strike feared to disrupt medical services amid pandemic
SEOUL -- More doctors are expected to participate in a full-scale strike this week in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan, spawning concerns about the disruption in the health care system amid spiking coronavirus cases.
Doctors, including interns and resident doctors at general hospitals and practitioners at neighborhood clinics, plan to begin a three-day nationwide strike Wednesday to protest the government's move to increase the number of medical students.
----------------
(LEAD) Infections coming from unknown routes spike in Seoul
SEOUL -- New coronavirus cases with unknown infection routes have spiked more than sevenfold in the past week, data showed Tuesday, heightening concern over the infectious virus further spreading here.
Cases with unknown infection routes reached 191 between Aug. 16 and 22, accounting for 21.2 percent of 902 cases reported in the capital during the one-week period, according to the data by the Seoul city government.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon urges emergency economic response in 'harmony' with full anti-virus efforts
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for a "pan-governmental emergency response" to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.
He said he would resume chairing an emergency economic council session in person, if necessary, as he spoke at the outset of a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
----------------
(2nd LD) Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
SEOUL -- South Korean pupils in Seoul and its surrounding areas will return to full remote learning, starting Wednesday, as the country has lately experienced a resurgence of the novel coronavirus and concerns are growing over school safety.
The Ministry of Education announced Tuesday that all school kids, including those in kindergartens, in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will stay at home and take online classes until Sept. 11, as a preemptive measure to slow the spread of the highly infectious virus.
----------------
(LEAD) Hospital bed shortage looms as virus cases spike
SEOUL -- Concerns are mounting over a possible hospital bed shortage in South Korea as new daily virus cases are increasing at alarming rates, with those patients in critical conditions on an upward path, experts said Tuesday.
Since Aug. 14, the country's daily COVID-19 cases have been in the triple digits, with a whopping 3,175 new cases reported across the nation over the past 12 days. On Tuesday, South Korea reported 280 additional cases of the virus, raising the nation's total caseload to 17,945.
----------------
Employment rate in 9 minor cities falls in H1 amid pandemic
SEJONG -- The employment rate for nine minor cities in South Korea fell in the first half of this year, as the coronavirus pandemic hit job markets, data showed Tuesday.
The employment rate for the nine cities, including Jeonju, Osan, Yangsan and Chuncheon, stood at 58.3 percent in the first half, down 2 percentage points from a year ago, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
----------------
Resurgence of virus infections could weaken recovery momentum: vice minister
SEJONG -- South Korea's vice finance minister expressed concerns on Tuesday that a recent resurgence of coronavirus infections could weaken the economy's recovery momentum.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said, however, the resurgence will have a limited impact on financial markets if the spread of the virus slows down.
"With signs of a resurgence of COVID-19, there are growing worries about the nation's economy," Kim told a meeting of senior financial officials.
----------------
Samsung's new smartwatch, wireless earbuds sales brisk in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Sales of Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest smartwatch and wireless earbuds have been robust, industry insiders said Tuesday, despite the resurgence of virus cases here.
Samsung has sold 60,000 units of the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch since its launch on Aug. 6. The figure is triple of the sales of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, over the same period, according to the sources.
----------------
BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
SEOUL -- The new song "Dynamite" by K-pop superstar BTS has debuted at 30th on a U.S. radio chart, the highest rank for any BTS song, Billboard said Monday (U.S. time).
"BTS makes its grandest entrance yet on Billboard's Pop Songs radio airplay chart, as 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on the list dated Aug. 29," said Billboard on its website. "The song scores BTS its highest debut rank on Pop Songs and boasts the most plays in a first week on the chart for a track by the group."
