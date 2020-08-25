KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SsangyongCement 5,780 UP 50
KAL 18,200 UP 450
BukwangPharm 38,100 UP 1,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,100 UP 200
AmoreG 55,000 UP 1,800
HyundaiMtr 166,000 UP 4,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,520 UP 250
POSCO CHEMICAL 90,700 UP 400
LG Corp. 87,800 UP 2,400
KCC 145,000 UP 5,000
TaekwangInd 668,000 UP 5,000
ORION Holdings 13,700 UP 100
KISWire 14,850 UP 400
LotteFood 316,000 UP 6,000
NEXENTIRE 5,270 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 194,500 UP 6,500
Donga Socio Holdings 99,800 UP 1,800
HyundaiEng&Const 33,000 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,550 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 UP 600
Kogas 24,600 UP 450
Hanwha 26,650 UP 1,300
SK hynix 77,000 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 485,500 UP 5,000
DB HiTek 36,100 DN 150
CJ 84,600 UP 3,400
JWPHARMA 39,050 UP 650
LGInt 14,850 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,670 UP 360
Yuhan 67,600 UP 2,100
DOOSAN 43,100 UP 1,100
DaelimInd 81,400 UP 2,900
KiaMtr 43,000 UP 1,450
CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 UP 3,000
SBC 10,000 UP 290
SKNetworks 5,170 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 22,900 UP 250
Daesang 28,300 UP 500
BoryungPharm 16,150 UP 250
(MORE)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large