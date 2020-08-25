KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
L&L 11,050 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,250 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,000 UP 350
Shinsegae 207,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 361,500 UP 500
SGBC 28,450 UP 550
Hyosung 67,700 UP 2,000
LOTTE 30,700 UP 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,700 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 31,400 UP 700
HITEJINRO 39,000 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,250 UP 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 50 UP2800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17600 UP4050
Huchems 18,500 UP 2,950
Hanmi Science 61,700 UP 4,300
MANDO 29,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,460 UP 180
POSCO 200,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 61,500 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 161,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,100 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,200 0
DB INSURANCE 45,700 UP 850
SamsungElec 56,400 UP 300
NHIS 9,390 UP 410
SK Discovery 72,900 UP 900
LotteChilsung 95,300 UP 300
LS 41,200 UP 1,650
GC Corp 276,500 DN 2,500
Binggrae 58,000 UP 600
GS E&C 25,600 UP 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,750 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 444,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 118,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,690 UP 370
SKC 94,800 DN 100
GCH Corp 27,600 UP 50
GS Retail 33,000 UP 700
MERITZ SECU 3,390 UP 105
