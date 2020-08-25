KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 78,900 DN 100
HtlShilla 71,600 UP 900
F&F 98,000 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 130,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 98,000 UP 900
TAEYOUNG E&C 19,700 UP 50
KSOE 90,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,350 UP 3,650
Ottogi 598,000 UP 3,000
OCI 68,200 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 53,500 UP 2,200
KorZinc 410,000 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,390 UP 220
SYC 70,000 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 152,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 UP 4,500
HMM 5,700 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 41,450 UP 1,350
KumhoPetrochem 105,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 219,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,300 UP 700
HDC HOLDINGS 9,900 UP 180
HyundaiMipoDock 31,800 UP 850
S-1 94,900 DN 400
S-Oil 59,700 UP 1,800
IS DONGSEO 43,200 UP 1,350
Hanchem 154,000 DN 500
DWS 21,750 UP 200
UNID 48,100 UP 1,700
KEPCO 21,000 UP 1,050
SKTelecom 247,500 UP 5,500
S&T MOTIV 57,000 UP 2,300
KG DONGBU STL 12,350 DN 100
HyundaiElev 42,600 UP 550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,350 UP 200
Hanon Systems 13,050 UP 150
SK 222,000 UP 10,000
SamsungSecu 31,450 UP 1,700
DAEKYO 3,980 UP 50
GKL 12,400 UP 300
