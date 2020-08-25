KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 31,600 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 4,115 0
COWAY 86,500 UP 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,800 UP 1,800
IBK 8,420 UP 140
NamhaeChem 8,410 UP 250
DONGSUH 24,300 DN 150
BGF 4,150 UP 5
SamsungEng 12,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,575 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 17,700 UP 600
KT 24,300 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 12,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,300 UP 1,200
KT&G 85,400 UP 300
DHICO 10,150 UP 370
LG Display 15,150 UP 50
Kangwonland 21,350 UP 700
NAVER 325,000 UP 5,000
Kakao 381,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 826,000 DN 15,000
DSME 23,000 UP 700
DSINFRA 7,900 UP 220
DWEC 3,210 UP 5
Donga ST 95,400 UP 3,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 416,500 UP 10,500
DongwonF&B 179,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,800 UP 700
LGH&H 1,539,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 713,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 16,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,000 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,450 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 90,300 DN 300
Celltrion 306,500 DN 3,500
