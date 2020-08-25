KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,400 UP 900
KIH 63,400 UP 4,600
LOTTE Himart 30,850 UP 1,500
GS 33,200 UP 700
CJ CGV 21,650 UP 1,050
LIG Nex1 33,700 UP 50
Fila Holdings 36,200 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 127,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,350 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 1,585 UP 110
AMOREPACIFIC 178,000 UP 2,000
LF 13,200 UP 450
FOOSUNG 8,040 UP 180
SK Innovation 163,500 UP 11,000
POONGSAN 23,950 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 37,950 UP 1,000
Hansae 15,400 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 58,500 UP 2,000
Youngone Corp 29,850 DN 150
KOLON IND 33,050 UP 850
HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 13,000
BNK Financial Group 5,290 UP 170
emart 119,500 UP 4,000
KOLMAR KOREA 47,900 UP 850
HANJINKAL 76,300 UP 1,600
DoubleUGames 72,600 UP 200
CUCKOO 93,800 UP 800
COSMAX 108,000 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 54,300 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 27,800 UP 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,600 UP 300
Netmarble 151,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S242000 UP8500
ORION 147,500 DN 2,500
BGF Retail 126,000 0
SKCHEM 416,500 UP 16,500
HDC-OP 20,700 UP 550
WooriFinancialGroup 8,810 UP 130
